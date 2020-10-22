Eli Lilly Fights To Challenge Teva Migraine IP Despite Deal

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 9:02 PM BST) -- Eli Lilly urged a London judge on Thursday to rule that a license agreement it reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals over its patents for a migraine treatment doesn't stop it from now challenging Teva's bid to extend the timeline on those patent rights. During a hearing Thursday, counsel for Eli Lilly, Michael Bloch QC of Blackstone Chambers, said while the December 2018 settlement and license agreement prohibits his client from challenging the licensed patents, a carveout was included that said the terms shall not apply with respect to any application Teva files for a supplementary protection certificate. SPCs provide an extension of...

