In Reversal, Nurse's OT Suit Tossed Over Missing Plaintiff

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A "highly unusual" wage-and-hour collective action hit a snag when a Maryland federal judge nixed a nurse's claims because the suit lacked a lead plaintiff, reversing course after previously allowing the worker to proceed as the solo party. U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher on Wednesday dismissed opt-in plaintiff Tascha Williams' overtime claims against Loving Care Nursing Services Inc. In doing so, she overturned her previous conclusion that the action could stand alone without the lead plaintiff and despite related ongoing enforcement action against the nursing service from the U.S. Department of Labor. "This case, asserting violations of the Fair Labor Standards...

