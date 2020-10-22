Tennis Star Accused Of Hiding Trophies To Avoid Paying Debt

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 5:37 PM BST) -- German tennis legend Boris Becker appeared in court on Thursday to face a series of criminal charges over his bankruptcy, including fresh allegations that he hid trophies and medals won during his successful career to prevent them being sold to settle his debts. Becker, 52, is already facing 19 charges accusing him of concealing his assets and failing to comply with obligations to disclose information. He was hit with a further nine counts in a fresh indictment as he appeared at a plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court. Becker pleaded not guilty to all counts and is due to face trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS