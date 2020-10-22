Gunderson-Led Cybersecurity Biz Arctic Wolf Hits $1.3B Value

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company Arctic Wolf, guided by Gunderson Dettmer, revealed Thursday that it has reached a $1.3 billion valuation after securing investments in a funding round led by Viking Global Investors and including the investment management arm of T-Mobile's parent company. Arctic Wolf Networks Inc. said it raised $200 million in Series E financing to expand its product offerings and enter new markets. Other contributors to the round included Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, which is affiliated with T-Mobile's parent company, and existing investors, according to the announcement. The so-called unicorn — a term for privately held startups worth $1 billion or more —...

