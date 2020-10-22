Sarepta's Gene Therapy Startup Gets $107M In Series A Round

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology company Sarepta launched gene therapy startup AavantiBio on Thursday, after scoring $107 million for the new platform in a Series A financing backed by a group of life science investors. As part of the financing, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. agreed to make a $15 million equity investment in Boston-based AavantiBio. The biotech company also installed its longtime chief commercial officer, Alexander "Bo" Cumbo, as AavantiBio's chief executive, according to the news release. The Series A financing also drew support from clinical pharmaceutical investment companies including Perceptive Advisors, Bain Capital Life Sciences, and RA Capital Management, Sarepta said. Sarepta expects AavantiBio to...

