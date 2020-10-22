Philly Hospital Aims For Smoother Path Toward Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Center City Healthcare LLC told a Delaware judge Thursday that it hopes for a smoother ride throughout the rest of its Chapter 11 as it seeks to reconcile claim disputes and pursue potential liability actions on the path toward finalizing a Chapter 11 plan. During a virtual hearing, Center City Healthcare told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath that it is in the process of working with the committee of unsecured creditors to determine if it will pursue potential causes of action related to events leading up to its bankruptcy filing and how the company's operations were handled. Additionally, Center City...

