Invisalign Maker Expands Scanner Patent Fight To Texas

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The creator of Invisalign is taking its long-running patent fight against a Danish rival to Judge Alan Albright's court in the Western District of Texas, the latest move in an intellectual property and antitrust saga that is also playing out in Delaware and at the U.S. International Trade Commission. In a 50-page complaint lodged earlier this week, Align Technology Inc. once again took aim at intraoral scanners being sold by 3Shape A/S that allegedly infringe patents Align holds related to its iTero-branded scanner and the software that it uses. The iTero scanner creates 3D images of teeth and gums without forcing...

