2nd Circ. Won't Revive Bias Lawsuit Against Mount Sinai

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday that a lower court correctly tossed a longtime Mount Sinai Health System worker's retaliation suit, saying the only actions he complained about that could have qualified as retaliation either lacked a connection to protected activity or had an apparently legitimate justification. A three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit from David Green, finding that even though he'd made U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints that were protected under federal law, most of the things he faulted the hospital system for weren't "adverse employment actions" that could give rise to a retaliation case. Of the three...

