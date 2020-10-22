Lilis Energy Inks Settlement With Equity Holder, Creditors

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas production company Lilis Energy Inc. on Thursday told a Texas bankruptcy court it had inked a $3.75 million deal to settle the claims of the preferred equity holder whose refusal to commit to a new money investment put the company on a path to a sale. At a remote hearing, Lilis told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur that the global settlement with Varde Partners Inc. and a lender group will also guarantee $600,000 for unsecured creditors and enhance the company's sale value by simplifying its agreements with Varde. Lilis filed for bankruptcy in June with $251 million in debt, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS