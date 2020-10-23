Southern Seafood Cos. Challenge Trump On Farm Subsidies

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A trio of Gulf Coast seafood companies is slamming President Donald Trump's handling of the U.S.-China trade war, telling a Texas federal court the government heaped subsidies on farmers to win votes, hanging other industries out to dry. The Texas and Louisiana companies challenged the "extraordinary financial aid package" worth up to $56 billion the U.S. Department of Agriculture offered American farmers in 2018 and 2019 to offset tariff burdens and decreased exports resulting from the international trade dispute. With no such benefits earmarked for the seafood industry, the companies said Trump's farm subsidies were politically motivated and left them without...

