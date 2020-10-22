AbbVie Gets AndroGel Monopoly Case Moved To NJ

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- AbbVie has persuaded a Pennsylvania federal judge to move an antitrust suit brought by Perrigo that alleges monopoly control over a blockbuster testosterone treatment to New Jersey district court. A March 2012 agreement settling patent litigation brought by AbbVie against its generic-drug rival contains a valid forum-selection clause allowing Perrigo's case to be moved to the Garden State, U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III said in a Wednesday ruling. Perrigo initially brought the case in Pennsylvania and had fought AbbVie's effort to have it transferred to New Jersey. The complaint alleges that AbbVie and others wielded monopoly power to control sales...

