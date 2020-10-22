Cannabis Co. Wants Grand Jury Transcripts In Dumping Case

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A California marijuana extraction business facing criminal charges over its alleged illegal dumping of ethanol said Thursday that prosecutors must turn over all transcripts from the grand jury, suggesting prosecutors had brought the charges using "deceiving" evidence. WellgreensCA Inc. says the fact that prosecutors dismissed two counts from the charges and struck one of the specific instances of dumping alleged in the indictment warrants the release of the transcripts. Those charges were dropped after prosecutors obtained new evidence post-indictment, according to the company. "This means there was some sort of evidence presented to the grand jury that was false and deceiving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS