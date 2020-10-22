Judge Says Ill. Pot Growers Have To Wait Longer For Licenses

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- An Illinois judge on Thursday punted on a request that he order state marijuana regulators to immediately issue craft cannabis grower licenses delayed by the pandemic, pushing back a ruling on motions filed by a grower trade group by at least a month. At a hearing, Cook County Presiding Circuit Court Judge Moshe Jacobius declined to rule on an emergency motion for an expedited ruling on a writ of mandamus that would force the state's Department of Agriculture to issue the licenses, instead giving the state a few weeks to respond, according to David Ruskin of Horwood Marcus & Berk Chtd.,...

