9th Circ. Won't Revive Union Row Over Wash. Info Access

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel has handed a victory to a Washington state in-home caregiver union, upholding a state ballot initiative that blocks public access to the providers' contact information and rejecting a conservative think tank's arguments that the law violates the First Amendment. It's the latest development in a yearslong battle stemming from the efforts of certain individual caregivers — backed by the organization Freedom Foundation — to dodge paying mandatory union dues, according to the appellate court's lengthy opinion issued Thursday. The dispute centers on Initiative 1501, which voters passed in 2016. The initiative exempted "sensitive personal information of in-home...

