Chubb, AIG Sue Law Firm For Costs In Santander Fraud Suit

Law360, London (October 26, 2020, 5:17 PM GMT) -- Chubb, AIG and other insurers have sued a defunct law firm to recover money they paid out under a professional indemnity insurance policy because of fraud the company allegedly committed against Santander and other mortgage providers. The group of 24 insurers, which also includes Hiscox, Aviva and QBE, said in an Oct. 12 High Court filing that they are looking to recover £816,000 ($1 million) that they paid out under the policy for Richmond Law. The insurers said they used the money to defend and settle claims brought against the law firm by mortgage brokers and customers. The insurers said they had...

