Insurer Calls IBM's Work 'Defective' In £35M IT Fight

Law360, London (October 26, 2020, 2:43 PM GMT) -- A subsidiary of Direct Line has classed work carried out by IBM as "materially defective" after the tech giant claimed it had not been paid for the large-scale information technology project at the heart of the insurer's £35.9 million ($46.8 million) High Court lawsuit. IBM's British arm is trying to excuse the poor quality of its work by claiming it was dismissed by DL Insurance Services Ltd. before the project was fully complete, the insurer said in an Oct. 22 reply. DL Insurance sued IBM for allegedly wasting the group's money when it failed to implement a new IT program and data...

