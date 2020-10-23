Alaska Native Cos. Ask Justices To Mull Tribal Virus Funding

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Alaska Native corporations have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a D.C. Circuit ruling that the companies can't share in $8 billion in tribal government funding to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the decision deprives Alaska Natives of aid while conflicting with the Ninth Circuit and longstanding agency treatment of the ANCs. The Alaska Native Village Corporation Association Inc., the Association of ANCSA Regional Corporations Presidents/CEOs and several individual ANCs filed a petition Wednesday challenging a circuit court panel's September decision that reversed a D.C. federal judge's ruling that ANCs were eligible for the funding under the CARES Act....

