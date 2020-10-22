Health Group Says Dollar Tree Sandwiches Contain Lead

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A health nonprofit is suing Dollar Tree Stores Inc. and one of its suppliers in California state court, alleging that breakfast sandwiches sold at the stores contain lead. According to the suit filed by the Center for Environmental Health on Wednesday, Sobisk Breakfast Sandwiches, manufactured by Sobisk Foods LLC and sold at Dollar Tree, contain enough lead to expose consumers — especially pregnant women and children — to significant amounts, putting them at risk of cancer and reproductive hazards. Under California's Health and Safety Code, businesses are barred from knowingly and intentionally exposing buyers to chemicals known to cause cancer, CEH said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS