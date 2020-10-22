The Term: Justices Dive Into Election, Immigration Battles

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- This week, the team breaks down a whirlwind week of confirmation news and politically charged election and immigration cases facing the justices — plus, a conversation with a leading appellate advocate on why the Supreme Court needs more female clerks. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. This Week S2, E4: Justices Dive Into Election, Immigration Battles Your browser does not support the audio element. After an update on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's committee vote Thursday morning, Natalie dives into two new cases that the Supreme Court...

