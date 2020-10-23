Lannett Drug Price-Fixing Settlement Gets Del. Judge's OK

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Lannett Company Inc. and its stockholders secured a Delaware federal court's approval late Thursday for a settlement to end a suit accusing the company of lying to investors about the pharmaceutical company's part in multi-district government price-fixing probes and litigation. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's final order put in place a mediated agreement for a multi-year string of corporate governance reforms by Lannett, a generic-drug manufacturer, as well as a $600,000 fee to cover attorney costs for the case, filed in May 2019. The suit accused Lannett's directors of breaching their fiduciary duties and violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS