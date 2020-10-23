Lens Buyers Float $30.2M Deal For ABB Optical To Leave Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A group of contact lens buyers has asked a Florida federal judge to preliminarily approve a $30.2 million settlement for ABB Optical Group to exit a sprawling suit accusing industry players of plotting to inflate the prices of lenses. The buyers sought an initial greenlight for the plan Thursday, suggesting an order for U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger's sign-off. ABB Optical Group LLC, a distributor, was one of several large companies in the optical industry roped into in the multidistrict litigation, which was consolidated in Central Florida. The plaintiffs and company signaled to the court Aug. 31 that they had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS