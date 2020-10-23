5th Circ. Judge Rips 'Evasive' Abortion Ruling In Fiery Dissent

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel majority ignored the "barbaric" nature of a second-trimester abortion procedure and used the wrong legal standard in a recent opinion that deemed unconstitutional a Texas law limiting the common previability abortion procedure, the dissenting circuit judge said. U.S. Circuit Judge Don R. Willett on Thursday filed a blistering dissent to the majority's Oct. 13 ruling that said SB8, which would have put limits on physicians performing dilation and evacuation after about 15 weeks of pregnancy, violates the 14th Amendment by overburdening women seeking previability abortions. Instead of forthrightly evaluating how dilation and evacuation, or D&E, involves the...

