Pro Bono Attys Look To Fill Poll Worker Gap During Pandemic

By Jack Karp |

A poll worker sets up partitions while preparing for early voting in Chattanooga, Tenn. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Georgia attorney Lauren Brenner was shocked when she volunteered to work a voter protection hotline during her state's June presidential primary.

Kilpatrick attorney Lauren Brenner says that even though she's anxious about volunteering during a pandemic, being a poll worker is an important chance to give back to her community.

Untested voting machines, a lack of provisional ballots and a shortage of poll workers due to COVID-19 led to "this long day of unique problems, where people were standing in line for hours," said Brenner, a trademark attorney at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP who spent that day fielding voter complaints.Brenner, who lives in a predominantly white neighborhood north of Atlanta, had never herself experienced the difficulties facing the voters she spoke with."It just really opened my eyes to things that people have to deal with that I had not been exposed to," she said.So when she learned she could volunteer as a poll worker in the general election and help prevent some of those difficulties, she said yes.Brenner is just one of the attorneys being recruited by the Association of Pro Bono Counsel to pitch in this November at polling places that some worry may be left understaffed by the coronavirus, leading to issues like the ones she saw in Georgia."The right to vote is probably the bedrock constitutional right in our democracy," said Wendy Richards, principal and pro bono counsel at Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone PLC and co-chair of APBCo's Voting Rights Task Force. "And to be able to facilitate that really speaks to our duty as attorneys to promote access to justice to those in need."

Trying to Avoid a 'Disaster'

Recruiting poll workers is always a challenge, said Election Assistance Commission Chairman Ben Hovland. A 2018 survey conducted by the EAC found that 70% of jurisdictions had at least some difficulty finding people to work that November's election, according to Hovland, and more than half of those they did recruit were over age 60.

The right to vote is probably the bedrock constitutional right in our democracy.











Wendy Richards Principle, Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone PLC; co-chair, APBCo's Voting Rights Task Force

That means a large proportion of those who usually work the polls are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, a fact Hovland said led to "a huge dropoff of poll workers" during this spring's primaries.Less than 10% of poll workers in Kentucky were willing to work that state's primary, and Madison, Wisconsin, lost over one-third of its poll workers, according to an EAC report.Without enough poll workers, many jurisdictions may be forced to consolidate polling places, Hovland said, something that happened during the primary in Milwaukee, where only five polling places were open for the entire city.And that translates into long lines, warned Gabe Rosenberg, communications director and general counsel to Connecticut's secretary of state, who is also asking attorneys to help out at the polls this year."Lines lead to people not voting," Rosenberg said. "They show up, see the line, they're like 'I'll come back later,' and later they're busy and they've lost the right to vote because of a staffing issue."Long lines aren't an issue just because the voters waiting in them have work, children and other responsibilities, pointed out Tamara Caldas, who heads up Kilpatrick's pro bono program and is leading APBCo's attorney recruitment effort in Georgia. Those lines are especially problematic this year when large groups of people standing near each other for extended periods of time puts everyone at greater risk for coronavirus.Caldas said a desire to avoid a repeat of Georgia's primary, when people were still voting past midnight, is the driving force behind her and others' participation in the effort."The June primary in Georgia was notoriously something of a disaster," she said. "And there was just this strong desire to work out some of the problems that led to that."

Filling the Gap

So APBCo has reached out to lawyers, law students and other legal professionals through an initiative it hopes will encourage attorneys to alleviate some of that need.

If a poll worker understands the law in their state, a lot of voter confusion can be cleared up.











Harlene Katzman Pro bono director, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP; co-chair, APBCo's Voting Rights Task Force

The initiative provides communications materials that firms can customize to reach out to its attorneys and connects a firm's volunteers with organizations they can sign up with, said Richards. Her own firm, Miller Canfield, is leading the effort in Michigan, where it also recruited poll workers for that state's primary in March.The effort is nationwide but is concentrating on eight states with the greatest need, according to Harlene Katzman, co-chair of APBCo's Voting Rights Task Force and pro bono counsel and director at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Those states are Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida and Pennsylvania.The initiative follows a previous project led by APBCo to draft state-specific guides to help lawyers become poll workers, said Katzman, who is focusing on the recruitment effort in Texas.More than a dozen law firms are involved, according to T. Clark Weymouth, who manages the Americas pro bono practice at Hogan Lovells , which is serving as an information clearinghouse for the broader effort and is finding firms to take the lead in various localities.Many of those firms are further supporting the recruitment effort by allowing their attorneys to count the time they spend training or working the polls toward their pro bono hours. Brenner's firm, Kilpatrick, is one of those. So is Vinson & Elkins LLP , according to V&E senior associate Caitlin Lawrence.Lawrence will be working the polls in Harris County, Texas, where she hopes to prevent a repeat of that state's March primary, when some voters stood in line for six or seven hours, in part because of a shortage of older poll workers who weren't comfortable volunteering in the middle of a pandemic, she said."It is one tiny way that I can hopefully contribute to making those lines just a little bit shorter, which I think for a lot of people is one of the biggest impediments to voting on Election Day," Lawrence said.But recruiting attorneys like Lawrence is only half the effort. The other half is connecting with local election officials and nonprofit organizations to determine where the needs are and how best to place volunteers, according to Weymouth.Richards, for instance, is working with the Michigan secretary of state and local county clerks' offices, as well as Michigan Voting, a coalition working to ensure voting access. Katzman said she's working with the Texas Civil Rights Project , and Caldas is hosting events for the Georgia ACLU "It's nice to have this coalition of law firms and nonprofits and academics all working together," Richards said, adding "We know that there's a need here, we know that lawyers and law students are a way to fill that gap, so how do we do this effectively and make sure people get to the right place?"

Why Lawyers Are a Good Fit

Attorneys are particularly well-suited to be poll workers because of their problem-solving skills and organization, these lawyers say. But COVID-19 has made them an even better fit.