Law360's Pro Say: United States v. Google

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Google this week, accusing the tech giant of maintaining an illegal monopoly over internet search and online advertising. This Week Ep. 173: United States v. Google Your browser does not support the audio element. The lawsuit came amid a broader reckoning with the power of Big Tech, and it evoked historical comparisons to the famous Microsoft case of the late 1990s. Joining us to break down all these issues and more is Matthew Perlman, Law360's senior reporter on the competition beat. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS