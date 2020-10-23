Jailing Of Saudi Lawyer Throws Wrench In Al-Sanea Fee Row

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 4:00 PM BST) -- Lawyers for a Saudi Arabian lawyer won more time on Friday to contact their client about his legal fee dispute in London with the son of a businessman accused of defrauding investors out of $200 million after the solicitor himself was arrested in connection with the investigation. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill urged Jamal A. Al Muzein's lawyers to attempt to inquire whether the jailed solicitor intends to provide disclosure and continue his claims after he was arrested by Saudi authorities in July. Al Muzein and another Saudi lawyer, Abdulrahman Bin Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al-Subaihi, are suing Mishal Al-Sanea. They want...

