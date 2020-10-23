Farm Says DEA Destroyed $3M Worth Of Hemp

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents and local law enforcement seized and destroyed more than $3 million worth of lawfully grown hemp, mistaking it for marijuana, according to a lawsuit removed to California federal court Thursday. Agro Dynamics LLC, a Wyoming-based hemp company with operations in Southern California, alleged that federal and local officers executed a search warrant on the company's premises in September 2019 after an aerial inspection noted what appeared to be a field of marijuana. The complaint, which was originally filed in San Diego state court in September, alleges that DEA agents and county officers disregarded Agro representatives who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS