Legislators Seek Clearer Regulatory Path For Digital Tokens

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Two complementary Congressional bills recently introduced seek to provide legislative clarity regarding the status of cryptocurrency tokens and their trading platforms, a development some lawyers say is worth watching given regulatory hurdles facing the nascent industry. The Securities Clarity Act, sponsored by Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and the Digital Commodity Exchange Act, sponsored by Rep. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, were both introduced in late September and have yet to be assigned to committee. While the bills are still in their early stages, a lawyer said the proposals are notable in that they seek to create paths that would enable digital assets to...

