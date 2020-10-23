Ropes, Latham Steer Cancer-Focused Biotech's $120M Float

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A biotechnology company developing gene therapies to treat cancer nabbed $120 million to fund clinical trials as its shares kicked off trading Friday in an initial public offering guided by Ropes & Gray and Latham & Watkins. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., working with Ropes & Gray LLP, priced its float Thursday and was among at least eight other businesses that were expected to go public the week of Oct. 19. Its offering is expected to close Oct. 27, according to a press release. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it raised the money after listing 7.5 million shares on Nasdaq under the ticker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS