Apple Gets PTAB To Eye Network Security IP Just Before Trial

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Despite a Nov. 2 district court trial date, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a Seven Networks LLC network security patent challenged by Apple, in part because the parallel case was paused for 30 days in light of a potential settlement. While a looming trial date can weigh in favor of the PTAB exercising its discretion to deny a petition, the board said in its Thursday decision that was not the case here. Even though its final written decision would be due nearly one year after the currently scheduled trial, the board said uncertainty around whether the...

