Texas Justices Free Fitness Co. From Treadmill Death Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ended a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a woman's fatal treadmill accident, determining the purchaser of the allegedly faulty machine, JHTNA Manufacturing LLC, did not inherit liability for that claim. The state's high court determined that when Magnum Fitness sold its assets to JHTNA, the latter didn't assume liability for personal injury claims, and, therefore, cannot be held liable for the 2014 death of Audrey Kouba, who fell and hit her head after the machine allegedly changed speeds unexpectedly. The case asked the court to determine whether the "implied warranty of merchantability" — which means...

