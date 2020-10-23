​​​​​​​Tenn. Prison Health Co. Fights Rival's Restraining Order Bid

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The company set to take over as the Tennessee Department of Corrections' prison mental health care service provider asked a federal court in Nashville to reject the current contractor's bid for a temporary restraining order, calling the move a farce. Centurion of Tennessee LLC said it should be allowed to start its contract on Nov. 1 as scheduled and that challenges from its prison health care rival Corizon LLC were moot since the TDOC's acquisition decisions were protected by sovereign immunity. Centurion also rejected Corizon's claims that it would be too difficult to unseat Centurion if it was allowed into the...

