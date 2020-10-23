Sudanese Refugees File Suit Over Delayed Reunification Apps

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Two Sudanese refugees called on a Maryland federal court to order the Trump administration to finish processing petitions to reunite with their wives and children stranded in Sudan, saying they have waited years for a final decision. Ali Adam and Abdel Rahman Abdalla, refugees who fled ethnic cleansing in Sudan, sued U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and others, alleging that government officials haven't explained why their reunification requests, or "follow-to-join" petitions, have idled for years. The refugees filed suit Thursday with the support of the International Refugee Assistance Project. "Our clients have already...

