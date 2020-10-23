Global IT Firm Hit With Bias Suit For 'Gray Hair' Firing

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Global information technology firm Atos was hit with an age discrimination suit in New Jersey federal court from a former employee who alleged that the company violated federal and state laws by firing him in a push to "get rid of the gray hair." Ex-sales director and specialist Thomas Boylan on Thursday sued Atos IT Solutions and Services Inc. and subsidiary Unify Inc., alleging that the multinational company violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. Boylan, 58, worked for Atos for nearly a decade until he was "abruptly" fired last July for poor...

