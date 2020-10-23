Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Revives Encryption IP Suit Against Adobe, Again

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday reversed a decision by a Virginia federal judge that barred TecSec Inc. from presenting evidence that Adobe induced infringement of four encryption patents, sending the case back to the lower court for the third time.

TecSec's appeal stems from an evidentiary ruling on the eve of trial in 2018 — after two prior remands — that eliminated a large chunk of its inducement case against Adobe, barring evidence of induced infringement after March 3, 2011. The district court issued a claim construction order on that day, with TecSec later stipulating that Adobe's customers did not infringe...

