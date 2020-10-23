RJR Escapes 'Excessive' $16M Verdict For Smoker's Death

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday undid $16 million in punitive damages against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in a wrongful death suit over its cigarettes, saying the penalty is excessive when compared with the compensatory damages in the case. The panel instructed the lower court to either reduce the punitive damages or hold a new trial to determine the amount, saying while Brinda Coates had clearly shown that the tobacco company's conduct in developing and marketing cigarettes it knew to be harmful — and which killed her sister, Lois Stucky — justifies a hefty penalty, $16 million is still too much...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS