Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Won't Revive Apotex's Unfair Competition Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel has refused to revive Apotex Corp.'s claims accusing Pfizer unit Hospira of violating unfair competition and other state laws in part by reneging on a promise to keep supplying it with a generic antibiotic.

The panel issued a summary order Friday in Apotex's appeal of a February ruling from U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman that finalized the dismissal of state-law claims against Hospira for fraud, negligent misrepresentation and unfair competition, among other alleged violations.

The brief order pointed to decisions dismissing the claims by the district court and said the panel affirmed for "substantially" the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!