2nd Circ. Won't Revive Apotex's Unfair Competition Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel has refused to revive Apotex Corp.'s claims accusing Pfizer unit Hospira of violating unfair competition and other state laws in part by reneging on a promise to keep supplying it with a generic antibiotic. The panel issued a summary order Friday in Apotex's appeal of a February ruling from U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman that finalized the dismissal of state-law claims against Hospira for fraud, negligent misrepresentation and unfair competition, among other alleged violations. The brief order pointed to decisions dismissing the claims by the district court and said the panel affirmed for "substantially" the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS