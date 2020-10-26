FTC Staff Leaders Say 'All Docs' Means All Docs

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A deputy director for the Federal Trade Commission and a top attorney warned in a blog post on Friday that when staffers request "all documents" about an issue, they mean more than just emails and files. Daniel Francis, a deputy director in the FTC's Bureau of Competition, and Jennifer Milici, the bureau's chief trial counsel, wrote Friday in a post for the agency's competition blog that businesses now use many forms of electronic communication to talk internally and with customers and suppliers. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made electronic exchanges the norm, with in-person meetings continuing to pose challenges, the post noted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS