Professor Says Fair Use Should Cover Hard-To-Find Works

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Stanford law professor said that copyright law's fair use doctrine should extend to works that have "disappeared" from streaming services, ranging from racist episodes of TV shows to George Lucas' original cut of "Star Wars." A paper published Friday in the journal Social Science Research Network makes the argument that copyright law's fair use doctrine needs to be expanded by the courts to include vast troves of content that can no longer be easily found or bought elsewhere. The doctrine allows certain exceptions to copyright protections, like using protected work in satire, criticism and news reporting. "The public should have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS