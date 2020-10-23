Fed. Circ. Won't Halt American Axle Case For High Court Bid

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday refused to stay a controversial decision invalidating part of a car driveshaft patent for claiming a natural law while patentee American Axle & Manufacturing appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, though one judge said she believes there's a "fair probability" the justices will reverse. The panel that issued the decision, which the full court refused to review en banc in an acrimonious 6-6 ruling in July, said that although it ordered further review of some claims of the patent, the expense American Axle will incur in district court is not a reason to halt the case....

