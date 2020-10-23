Fed. Circ. Stays $5M IP Award Appeal After Ch. 11 Petition

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday stayed Besco Tubular's appeal of a $5 million infringement verdict against it after the plaintiff in the intellectual property suit filed an involuntary Chapter 11 petition against Besco in Louisiana court. Spoked Solutions LLC and two other creditors filed the involuntary petition Wednesday, triggering the automatic stay of litigation that is a feature of a Chapter 11 case. They are asserting a $6.4 million judgment claim against Besco arising from the patent infringement verdict issued by a Louisiana federal jury in July 2019. The underlying intellectual property case was brought by Spoked Solutions — formerly known as Cajun Services...

