5 Areas SEC 'Finders' Proposal Needs More Clarity

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- For years, lawyers in the securities bar have asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to provide some guidance or structure in the area of finders: people who identify potential investors to securities issuers, like private companies and investment funds, but are not registered as brokers. Issuers have been using finders and finders have been conducting business on a gossamer-thin web of support from no-action letters from the SEC and, more recently, a few lower court cases. Many finders go well beyond the existing guidance, or ignore it altogether. So important have members of the broker regulatory bar considered this issue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS