Neb. Justices Say Allstate Isn't Liable For Meth Lab Cleanup

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court Friday freed Allstate Indemnity Co. from having to pay cleanup costs for a property after tenants used it for methamphetamine production, finding that the policy bars coverage for toxic chemicals or contaminants. A six-justice panel ruled that a lower court correctly held that the property owner's cleanup costs are not covered by the policy, which expressly excluded contaminants. The policyholder also failed to allege "sudden and accidental" physical damage as required by the policy, the justices said. Jeremy Kaiser owned a rental property in Omaha, Nebraska, and held a policy from Allstate. Beginning in February 2013, he...

