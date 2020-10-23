DC Circ. Upholds CCO's Fine For Missing 'Clear Red Flags'

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday that a broker-dealer's former chief compliance officer cannot overturn the fines levied against him for failing to ask questions when a new hire sent $150,000 to a barred broker's firm. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel shut down Thaddeus J. North's bid to toss $45,000 in fines and other sanctions handed down by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which found in a 2013 disciplinary action that he'd failed to report the business relationship between the employee and the disqualified broker. North contends that the transactions didn't raise any red flags at the time and that...

