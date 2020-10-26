Samsung Needn't Be Named In Unified IPR, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is urging the Federal Circuit not to review a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Samsung and Verizon didn't have to be named as interested parties in Unified Patents' challenge of a cellphone signal-boosting patent. In an intervenor brief Friday, the USPTO said Barkan Wireless IP Holdings LP was barred from appealing the PTAB's decision that Unified properly named all real parties in interest in its inter partes review petition of Barkan's patent. The board had found that Unified's decision not to name Samsung and Verizon — even if it could have done so...

