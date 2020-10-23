SF Tells Calif. Appeals Court Tax Ballot Challenge Is Moot

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A challenge to a San Francisco tax ballot measure was resolved by a recent California court ruling that found citizen-initiated tax ballot measures only need a simple majority to pass, the city told a state appellate court. In a letter filed Thursday with California's First Appellate District, Division Five, San Francisco said the central issue in the appeal by the right-leaning Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association had been directly resolved by other courts. The city said Division Four of the First Appellate District held in June that special tax initiatives brought to the ballot by the people require only a simple majority vote...

