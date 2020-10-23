Recruit's Father Can't Escape Adidas Civil Corruption Claims

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge said Friday that a former financial adviser and the father of a former University of Louisville basketball recruit cannot escape Adidas' claims blaming them for a bribery scheme to steer the recruit to the Adidas-sponsored school that the recruit says tanked his college career. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. rejected motions to dismiss the cross-claims by Adidas America against Brian Bowen Sr. and Munish Sood, finding it could point the finger at the two for their role in a conspiracy that Adidas says it was also victim. Adidas properly alleged that both "putatively agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS