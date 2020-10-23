Feds Ask Ill. Judge For More Time To Protect Lake Sturgeon

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking to sink a suit claiming it's illegally dragging its feet over whether to protect a fish species that dates back to the dinosaurs, acknowledging it missed a deadline but asking an Illinois federal judge to give the overburdened agency until June 2024 to submit its findings. The FWS has preliminarily found that lake sturgeon deserve protection under the Endangered Species Act but missed a deadline to make the decision final, according to the lawsuit filed by environmentalists in February. But that missed deadline reflects the "practical realities and limitations" of an agency "with...

