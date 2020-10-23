Ill. Venue Ruling Shows Value Of Analyzing Remote Work

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A recent Illinois Supreme Court venue ruling that centered on a home-based employee highlights the importance for employers to consider the potential ramifications of letting employees work remotely, experts say. While the state high court's decision in Tabirta v. Cummings wasn't entirely surprising, it's a good reminder that companies should examine their intentions for allowing an employee to work from home, even after the COVID-19 health crisis is less of a threat, attorneys told Law360 on Friday. Although the court emphasized that its holding was narrowly tailored to the facts in the plaintiff's case, the decision provides companies with a sense...

