Pa. Energy Co. To Pay $1.2M To End Misclassification Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- After a delay caused by its bankruptcy, a Pennsylvania energy producer will pay $1.2 million to end a class and collective action from oil and gas workers accusing it of misclassifying them as independent contractors, according to a proposed final settlement in federal court. More than 18 months ago, EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC agreed to the $1.2 million deal to pay unpaid overtime to more than three dozen drilling, well-site and other consultants who claimed they lacked the autonomy and independence in their jobs to be contractors, according to a motion for final settlement approval filed Friday. But shortly after the...

