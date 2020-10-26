Defensive Strategies For High-Net-Worth Individual Tax Audits

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- As they move into the fourth quarter of a tumultuous year in which the hits keep coming, high-net-worth individuals may find themselves the focus of unwanted attention from the Internal Revenue Service. Last summer Douglas O'Donnell, the commissioner of the IRS Large Business and International, or LB&I, Division, announced the IRS would begin a new campaign initiating several hundred audits of high-net-worth individuals. That announcement came quickly after a report by the U.S. Department of the Treasury inspector general for tax administration that the IRS was not doing enough to focus its resources on high-net-worth individuals.[1] The report estimated that such individuals...

